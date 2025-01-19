On the run murder accused Sajjak Alam killed in cop encounter

Sajjak Alam (25), who recently escaped custody after injuring two policemen during a shooting incident in Panjipara, North Dinajpur, was killed in a police encounter this morning near the Indo-Bangladesh border under the jurisdiction of Goalpokhar police station.

Jawed Shamim, additional director general and inspector general of law and order in West Bengal, stated that a special team, led by the deputy inspector general of Raiganj Range ‘spotted’ Sajjak around 7 a.m. as he attempted to flee to Bangladesh. When confronted, Sajjak opened fire and attempted to escape once again, prompting the police to return fire during the encounter. He was subsequently injured and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medical staff.

In a media briefing, Mr Shamim confirmed that Sajjak, who was wanted in a murder case, sustained three gunshot wounds to his leg, neck, and back. He fired three to four rounds at the police when challenged this morning. The exact number of rounds fired by the police will be disclosed following a thorough investigation, Mr Shamim added.

Sajjak had previously escaped from a prison van at Panjipara on 15 January, during which he fired four rounds at police. In response to his escape, police issued a wanted notice offering a reward of Rs 2 lakh for information leading to his capture and formed multiple teams to locate him.

Mr Shamim also revealed that Sajjak was allegedly provided with a firearm by an individual at the court premises. As a result, all police personnel on duty at that time have been suspended.

Sajjak managed to escape while being transported from Islampur Sub-Divisional Court to Raiganj Correctional Home on 15 January.

Addressing reporters, Mr Shamim emphasised that the West Bengal Police operates with professionalism and is committed to protecting society. He noted that today’s encounter is part of ongoing efforts to address criminal activity, citing recent encounters in Bidhannagar and Ranaghat as examples of their proactive approach.