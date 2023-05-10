On Tagore birth anniv, Shah talks about Bard’s Gujarat connection

The Union home minister Amit Shah reiterated how Kavi guru had a strong association with Gujarat. Speaking at Science City, Shah said Rabindranath Tagore had a strong connection with Gujarat and its literature. “Many of his works have been translated into Gujarati.

He travelled to Ahmedabad at the age of 17. Satyendranath Tagore was the commissioner of Ahmedabad. He had translated Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s Gita Rahasya and Tukaram’s works in Bengali connecting Bengal to the literature of Maharashtra. Kavi guru also described in his writings how Gujarat prospered during the English rule. Till today,

Gujaratis remember him for this,” said the Union minister. Talking about Shantiniketan, which is making headlines for controversy around Nobel laureate Amartya Sen, he said, the system of Santiniketan is exemplary to the education system of the world.

“The system of Santiniketan can show a path to the education system of the world. It is the responsibility of the people associated with education in India that they solidify the system of Santiniketan and bring it before the world,” said Shah. The Home minister also underlined how Tagore laid emphasis on education in mother tongue.

In resonance with his ideology, our education system also emphasizes on education in the mother tongue, he added. Earlier, the Union minister on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects of the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) and Border Security Force (BSF), close to India-Bangladesh border, in West Bengal.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that India-Bangladesh relations are based on values of shared culture, language, art and life traditions and no one can disrupt these relations.

The two nations have followed the same culture for thousands of years, and from the birth of Bangladesh till today, India has played a friendly role in the history of Bangladesh, he said. Mr Shah said BSF’s contribution in the freedom struggle of Bangladesh is written in golden words, and underlines the cordial and warm relations between India and Bangladesh, which will only gain fresh energy and momentum here-on.