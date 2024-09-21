On Snakebite Awareness Day, 3 died in Burdwan

On the World Snakebite Awareness Day, yesterday, East Burdwan recorded three deaths due to snake bites.

The authorities of the Kanchannagar DN High School in Burdwan town observed the day where toxicology researcher of IIT Lucknow Debabrata Biswas suggested the snake bite victims should immediately be taken to the hospital for medical supervision. Dr Subhas Chandra Dutta, headmaster of the school said, “Our students were given awareness lessons on the subject through special slideshows by Dr Ayon Mondal, a college teacher.”

An eight-year-old boy Jeet Hembram of Chaknala village within the Burdwan PS area was bitten by a venomous snake on his right leg on Tuesday afternoon while playing. He was referred to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital where he died yesterday. Rabindranath Adhikari (62) of Koiyor village in Khandaghosh block fell victim of venomous bite of a snake yesterday afternoon and died before he could be shifted to the hospital. One Ritu Majhi (49) of Raina was bitten by a cobra while working in a farmland. She’s taken to the local block hospital where she died today.

