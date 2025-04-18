Officials urge displaced families to return home

Acting on the directives of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, administrative officials from Malda and Murshidabad districts jointly visited a relief camp at Parlalpur High School in Malda on Thursday to build confidence among families displaced by recent communal unrest.

The victims, mostly from Suti, Samserganj, Dhulian, and Raghunathganj areas of Murshidabad, fled their homes after communal violence broke out following protests against the amended Waqf Act. Over 200 people from 61 families are currently sheltered at the school, fearing fresh attacks.

Advertisement

The visiting officials included Malda Sadar SDO Pankaj Tamang, additional SP Sambhav Jain, Kaliachak SDPO Faizal Reza, Kaliachak Block III BDO Sukanta Sikdar, and Samserganj BDO from Murshidabad, Sumit Kumar Lodh. The officials interacted with the displaced families, took note of their immediate needs, and assured them of full administrative support for a safe return.

Advertisement

Officials informed the families that the school, which accommodates nearly 3,000 students, will resume classes from Friday, and the premises must be vacated. A few families agreed to return home after receiving assurances of protection. However, some expressed fear of renewed violence, citing threats received during the earlier unrest.

To allay their fears, an officer using a hand-held microphone informed the camp residents that the Border Security Force (BSF) would remain deployed in the affected areas to ensure safety. The administration is planning to set up a temporary BSF camp there for the next three months.

Officials further assured the families that restoration work has begun to meet essential needs such as clean drinking water, electricity, and basic infrastructure. Police will escort the returning families to their homes to ensure their safety.

Speaking to the media in Kolkata, chief minister Mamata Banerjee emphasised that restoring confidence among the victims is the administration’s top priority. “We will rebuild their homes under the Banglar Bari scheme and ensure they get essential support,” she said.

The CM also appealed to political leaders and other visitors from outside the region to refrain from visiting the affected areas for now. “This is a sensitive time. Even I have refrained from going, just to maintain peace. Visitors can go later. Right now, the priority is to support the victims,” Miss Banerjee added.