Observers to oversee civic bodies’ work: CM

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today expressed her dissatisfaction over working of some municipalities in North 24 Parganas. In a strong message from her administrative meeting from Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas, she said, “those who perform well will be rewarded, others who don’t, we will have to seriously think about them.”

She asked Khalil Ahmed, principal secretary of the state urban development department, to appoint observers in each of these municipalities to ensure that the municipalities are run smoothly. They will monitor the ongoing projects and report to Ahmed about the pending work.

Mamata asked the chairpersons of the municipalities to look into the various civic amenities of the people and pointed out that it is the duty of municipalities chairpersons to look after drainage, sewerage, roads, hoardings, planting of trees and making the localities a decent place to live in. She also asked DM to appoint 10 casual workers to help him to disburse the different government schemes that now he has to handle alone.

The chief minister said these casual workers can work upto the age of 60. She also asked her party’s Dum Dum MP Saugata Roy to hold a meeting with Airport Authority of India regarding flooding of areas in Rajarhat, New Town, Keshtopur, Salt Lake. Miss Banerjee reacted when state forest minister Jyotipriya Mullick alleged that revenue collected at Petrapole is not being deposited in the state coffers.

Chief secretary and finance secretary were instructed to form a committee and ensure all revenues come to state coffers and a single municipality should not enjoy those revenues. She said, “With this money, we will repair the roads.”

She also said that the state irrigation department should take up with Centre regarding a master plan of Minakha, Swarupnagar and other places of Bashirhat Parliamentary constituency that were severely affected by Amphan and Yaas. She said the fishery owners are rich and they should also contribute for development of roads in their areas.