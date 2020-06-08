The NSCBI airport, Kolkata, has handled a total of around 800 passenger flights with above 90,000 passengers in the last 10 days. The authorities announced that the airport is gradually increasing its operations and simultaneously making room for the new Covid-19 norms in place inside airport.

The NSCBI spokesperson confirmed that the airport handled 415 flights in arrival and 419 departure flights in the last 10 days. At the same time, it handled 54599 passengers in arrival and 36,749 in departure for the same number of days. The airport began its passenger flight operations on 28 May.

The spokesperson also informed that the airport has catered to 11 Vande Bharat repatriation flights. The NSCBI official further said that with increase in numbers of passengers, we are being extra careful in following the Covid-19 protocols that comprise thermal scanning, baggage sanitisation, and other social distancing norms, for the safety of passengers.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) had earlier announced with the number of passengers gradually increasing along with flight frequencies, certain guidelines which are to be followed inside the airport. Only passengers with confirmed web check-in will be allowed entry at the airport while they can carry only one check-in baggage and one cabin baggage.

For baggage handling, as a precautionary measure, it was announced that passengers must avoid use of trolleys. Passengers have been instructed not to overcrowd in checkin counters and must maintain a queue.

The AAI has further stated that very elderly, pregnant women and kids must avoid air travel at this point of time. In case of sickness and fatigue, passengers concerned must seek help of support staff. If any passenger feels respiratory / breathing distress, the must consult the medical team immediately.