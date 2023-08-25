Now, mystery shrouds death of SSKM nursing student

Hardly, 13 days after the mysterious death of the firstyear student of Jadavpur University (JU) on 10 August, mystery shrouds over yet another death of a nursing student at SSKM Hospital, state-run premier teaching institute for postgraduate medical education and research in eastern India.

Body of a second-year nursing student Sutapa Karmakar was found hanging inside the bathroom of Litton Hostel at SSKM Hospital on Thursday. Bhawanipore police station has registered an unnatural death case and started an investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination at the hospital morgue.

According to police sources, Sutapa, a resident of Raiganj in North Dinajpur, was not found in her hostel room since this morning. Boarders at the hostel, while looking for her, frantically saw the door of the bathroom closed from inside. They called her repeatedly seeking response but she did not respond to their calls. The boarders broke the door and found her hanging from the ceiling of the bathroom and rushed her to the emergency ward of the hospital where she was declared dead.

Police officials along with administrative officers of the hospital rushed to the spot soon after they were informed about the incident. Police have seized her mobile phone and a towel for investigation. Her family members in Raiganj have also been informed by the hospital authorities. Preliminary investigations revealed that it might be a case of suicide.

Investigating officers are verifying her call lists in the mobile phone. Police are also exploring angles of love affairs that might lead to her death. Some boarders at the hostel said that nowadays she was staying reserved.