Not scared, let PM convert Parliament into jail: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that she is not scared even if Prime Minister Narendra Modi converts the entire Parliament into a jail after the Lok Sabha elections. “How can he threaten the Opposition to be put behind bars after 4 June? How can the Prime Minister intimidate citizens like this? Does it suit a PM using dialects like ‘4 June ke baad chun chun ke Jail me bharunga (We will send the culprits to jail)’,” the chief minister lambasted PM Modi, while addressing a poll rally here today. The Prime Minister said this while asserting his vow to crackdown on corruption after 4 June.

She said, “Should the Prime Minister talk like this? What if I say, I’ll put the BJP leaders in jail after the election? I won’t say it like this, because it’s not the way democracy functions.” An angry Mamata said, “Yesterday, the Prime Minister was in Jalpaiguri where he’s said so, instead of declaring any relief for the storm-ravaged district. This is essentially ‘Modi’s guarantee’ of imprisoning the Opposition after 4 June, but our guarantee stands with Ma, Mati, Manus with Lakhhir Bhandar, with Krishak Bandhu.” Modi, in Jalpaiguri claimed yesterday that while he advocates for combating corruption, the Opposition stands to protect the corrupt.

The seven-phase general election is scheduled to end on 1 June and its result is scheduled to be out on 4 June. Mamata Banerjee warned Modi, “Try such hysteric roaring speeches with your party men to give them moral boost, but don’t try to disturb an injured Royal Bengal tiger here, it’s far more dangerous.” Mamata mocked Modi, referring to the Central Vista – the new Parliament building erected during Modi’s regime, saying, “Your new Parliament will be turned into a jail where the autocratic, emperors of thieves, the goondas (miscreants) like your party will be thrown.

Although I don’t like revenge politics, I’ve seen enough blood in my life. I suffered many wounds in my head, hands and legs.” She ridiculed Modi for exploiting the Central agencies saying: “You have ED, CBI in one pocket, while in another you have NIA and Income Tax. They are your brothers who arrange your funding. You try to frighten us using your such brothers but we are not scared.” Addressing the gathering, the chief minister also launched a scathing personal attack against Saumitra Khan, the sitting BJP MP who has been re-nominated from Bishnupur, one of the two Lok Sabha constituencies in Bankura district, where the Trinamul has fielded Khan’s estranged wife Sujata Mondal Khan.

“I don’t know if the divorce has finally happened. His wife is a candidate here this time. If I reveal some of his photos, the people of Bishnupur will understand the kind of people flocking to the BJP. I have all the pictures,” the chief minister said. She also launched a scathing attack against the BJP on the Uniform Civil Code issue