North Bengal rings in 2025 with joy, devotion, and unity

Northern North Bengal welcomed the first day of the New Year 2025 with a unique blend of traditions, celebrations, and spirituality.

While many embraced the festive mood with midnight revelries and picnics at various scenic spots, a significant section of people observed ‘Kalpataru Diwas’ with devotion. Devotees gathered at local Ramakrishna Mission Ashrams to honour Sri Ramakrishna, offering prayers and seeking blessings. The newly established Ramakrishna Mission branch at Sahudangi in Siliguri witnessed a large turnout, as hundreds thronged the ashram from early morning to participate in traditional rituals.

Advertisement

For others, the day began with prayers at local temples and shrines. In Siliguri, the Kali Temple drew crowds of worshippers, while in Cooch Behar, hundreds assembled at the historic Madan Mohan Temple to seek the blessings of their revered deity at the dawn of the New Year.

Advertisement

To ensure a safe and peaceful celebration, the Siliguri Police Commissionerate and district police maintained a vigilant watch starting from 30 December. Their efforts ensured that the day passed without any disturbances, allowing residents and visitors to celebrate without worry.

The weather added to the charm of the day. North Bengal experienced a misty morning, followed by mild sunshine by midday. A gentle, chilly breeze made the atmosphere delightful for picnickers and devotees alike, as people ventured out in cozy winter attire.

Among the most popular destinations was the North Bengal Wild Animals Park (Bengal Safari) in Siliguri. Spread across 297 hectares, the park, with its lush sal forests, offers unique safaris such as the mixed herbivore safari (91 hectares), tiger safari (20 hectares), and asiatic black bear safari (20 hectares). Visitors from the Terai and Dooars regions flocked to the park, making it a hub of activity.

The North Bengal Science Centre in Siliguri emerged as another major attraction, drawing the interest of curious visitors.

Meanwhile, in Darjeeling, tourists marked the New Year with visits to the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, taking in its majestic mountain setting and diverse wildlife.

Interestingly, while a large number of people flocked to popular hill destinations such as Mirik Lake, Rohini with its picturesque tea plantations en route to Darjeeling, and iconic spots like the Batasia Loop via the toy train, the day carried a political undertone in Siliguri. Leaders of the Trinamul Congress marked the party’s 28th foundation day with fervour across Siliguri and other districts. Adding a touch of social outreach to their celebrations, party leaders distributed winter garments to underprivileged individuals, blending politics with philanthropy.

The day was largely incident-free, barring a minor accident in Cooch Behar where a car carrying picnickers overturned in the morning. Thankfully, no major injuries or untoward incidents were reported.

Thus, the first day of 2025 in Northern North Bengal stood out as a harmonious mix of joy, spirituality, and community spirit, setting the tone for the year ahead.