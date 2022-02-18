No soft-pedalling on TMC rebels: CM’s firm message

With an apparent rebellion within the Trinamul Congress among the party aspirants for candidature in the polls to the remaining 108 civic bodies, the chairperson of the party, Mamata Banerjee, has asked the party’s disciplinary committee to issue an ultimatum of 48 hours to the rebels, asking them to withdraw their protests over the selection of candidates by the party.

Polls to the remaining 108 civic bodies are scheduled to be held on 27 February. Miss Banerjee however, appeared to be in no mood to tiptoe on the issue of wielding stick to rein in the rebellion. She wants an ultimatum to be issued by the party’s disciplinary committee to the dissenters. She wants no protests against the official candidates selected by TMC for the upcoming civic polls. Her move comes in the wake of some party members protesting by either filing nomination as an independent candidate against the TMC candidates, or staging protests, demanding that they be instead issued a ticket.

It is to be noted that recently Miss Banerjee asserted herself as the supreme commander of the party by disbanding all the posts including that of her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. She has now formed a new committee whose members have been instructed to adopt a “zero tolerance” attitude towards anyone who seeks to tarnish the image of the party through anti-party activities which include flagging rebellion against selected party candidates.

Fresh from its resounding victory in the just-concluded polls in four civic bodies, the constant protests within party fold has irked the party chairperson, claimed the source who said Miss Banerjee repeatedly called for unified action by the party leaders to uphold discipline and won’t tolerate any further violations