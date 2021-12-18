No central forces for KMC polls: HC bench

No central paramilitary forces are needed to be deployed in the KMC election a Division Bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj of Calcutta High Court held today.

Describing the petition to be premature and lacking merit, it held that it is up to the state government and State Election Commission to assess the law and order situation and not the court. It is not for the court to interfere in such matters, it was observed.

The decision is to be taken by democratic bodies like the state and the commission, it was further observed. So far, no incidence of violence has been pointed out, it was stated . The situation is different from Tripura, it was pointed out.

The Commission is to take the help of the state to boost up the confidence of the voters, it was directed. Area domination and route marches are to be conducted among with installation of close circuit cameras, it was further directed. The state and the commission are to submit reports to the court. The matter will again be heard on 23 December.