No adjustment with BJP: Biman Bose

Mr Bose said an understanding with the BJP does not arise. He threatened to take action against the CPM leaders, who would try to ink a poll alliance

At a time when some CPM leaders are talking about electoral adjustment with Congress and BJP, before the panchayat election, chairman of the Left Front Biman Bose made it clear that the party would not tolerate any understanding with the BJP, which is the biggest rightist force.

The CPM leaders, who are talking about electoral adjustments, are supported by some vernacular media and television channels.

CPM had been severely criticized when it had entered into an electoral alliance with Congress before the 2016 Assembly election.

The alliance had brought disaster to CPM and it got only 28 seats, an all-time low since 1972. Then also some vernacular media had supported the alliance.

After the election results were out, the Politburo of CPM had issued a statement which read “The alliance was not in consonance with the decision of the central committee of the party.” The central committee had spoken about equidistant from Congress and BJP.

In 2021, CPM had entered into an alliance with ISF and the latter had got one seat while the CPM did not have any representation in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly