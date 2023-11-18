NMC thrust on CPR awareness among youth

With surge in numbers of sudden cardiac arrests, especially the youth, the National Medical Commission (NMC), the sole body regulating medical education in the country, has asked medical colleges across states and Union Territories (UT) to make arrangements for cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) awareness programme among youths and non-medical persons.

The programme has been scheduled on 6 December in the auditoriums of respective teaching hospitals. The NMC has issued a public notice on Friday in this regard. CPR is a life-saving technique that is useful in many emergencies in which someone’s breathing or heartbeat suddenly stops. The American Heart Foundation (AHF) recommends starting CPR with hard and fast chest compressions.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), an autonomous body under the health ministry, will organize the CPR awareness programme at 9.30 on 6 December in all medical colleges to train and sensitise thousands of youth and non-medical persons across the country through the event, according to the notice. “The programme will comprise a short video explaining the participants about the benefits of CPR and methodology to administer it.

A doctor will be deputed at each venue to answer queries of the participants. Digital certificate of participation shall be issued to all participants by NBEMS,” the notice stated. “Medical colleges are requested to participate in the programme and use their auditorium or lecture hall for the display of the CPR video with good audio support.

The NBEMS will share details about the web-page to access the video in due course, according to the NMC notice. Every medical college will have to provide a list of two or three doctors to the NBEMS as volunteers during the programme. “This move is very essential to give a new lease of life to someone whose heartbeat suddenly stops, it may be at the airport, railway station, bus terminus, markets or roads.

Every youth, non-medical person or even police personnel should be brought under the CPR awareness programme to save life in emergency situations when doctors are not available.

This hands-only CPR recommendation applies to both untrained bystanders and first responders,” said Prof (Dr) Saroj Mondal, interventional cardiologist at SSKM Hospital cum Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research.

There has been a steep hike in the number of sudden cardiac arrests around the world because of hypertension, stress and sedentary lifestyle. Celebrity actors like Satish Kaushik, Sidharth Shukla, Om Puri, Inder Kumar, Reema Lagoo, singer Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK) died of sudden cardiac attack.