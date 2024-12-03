NIT Durgapur and Power Grid Corporation to ink deal on solar system

National Institute of Technology (NIT), Durgapur is going to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Power Grid Corporation of India for installation of a 1.07 MWp on grid rooftop solar system at a function here tomorrow.

Naveen Srivastava, director (operations) Power Grid Corporation of India , Amitava Barat, executive director , ER II of Power Grid Corporation of India, Professor Arvind Choubey, director of National Institute of Technology (Durgapur) will be present during the MoU signing occasion.

“It is a matter of great pleasure that our institute is going to sign an MoU with Power Grid Corporation of India for a project worth almost Rs 6 crore,” said professor Arvind Choubey, director of NIT Durgapur.

The installation of the 1.07 MWp on – grid rooftop solar plant will be under the CSR initiatives of Power Grid Corporation of India.

While Power Grid Corporation of India is a Maharatna Public sector enterprise of the Government of India, National Institute of Technology (Durgapur) is an institute of national importance under the Union ministry of education.