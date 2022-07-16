NIRF Ranking 2022: JU, CU top institutes in India

Jadavpur University has ranked as the country’s top state-aided varsity and Calcutta University secured the second position, said chief minister Mamata Banerjee today

Miss Banerjee said she was “proud” that the state’s two universities secured top two positions in the NIRF ranking list.

“Proud that, according to NIRF 2022 India Ranking, Jadavpur University & Calcutta University are at first and second positions among all state-aided Universities in India. Among colleges, St Xavier’s is 8th in the country. Congratulations to our academic fraternity & students,” Miss Banerjee tweeted.

The NIRF rankings of colleges across the country were declared by Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan via live broadcast today.

NIRF ranking constitutes a total of 200 colleges ranked on five major parameters, including teaching, learning and resources; research, and professional practice; graduation outcomes; outreach and inclusivity and peer perception.

The Centre also released the NIRF ranking 2022 list for top medical, engineering and law colleges of the country.

Presidency College has been ranked third in the NIRF ranking under the category of colleges.

According to NIRF overall ranking, the top five institutions are IIT-Madras, Indian Institute of Science, IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi and IIT-Kanpur.

Under the category of engineering colleges, the top five engineering colleges are namely IIT-Madras, IIT-Delhi, IIT-Bombay, IIT-Kanpur and IIT-Kharagpur.