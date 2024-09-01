NHPC awarded Navratna status, gains autonomy for expansion

NHPC Limited has been accorded the prestigious ‘Navratna’ status by the central government.

Yesterday, the department of public enterprise (ministry of finance) issued an order officially declaring NHPC as a ‘Navratna’ company, granting it greater operational and financial autonomy.

R K Chaudhary, CMD of NHPC, described this achievement as a historic moment for the NHPC family, recognizing their remarkable financial and operational accomplishments.

He expressed gratitude to the ministry of power for their unwavering trust and support, which led to the conferral of this esteemed status.

Mr Chaudhary emphasized NHPC’s significant role in the Indian power sector, highlighting its efforts in harnessing the country’s hydropower potential.

He also noted that NHPC has diversified into wind and solar energy, making it a comprehensive green power company.

The Navratna status brings several key advantages to NHPC, including faster decision-making, increased efficiency, and employee empowerment. It will support major capital expenditure (CAPEX) and investment plans, drive growth, expand market reach, and secure long-term gains. NHPC will gain enhanced powers to establish joint ventures and overseas offices, access new markets, and leverage local expertise.

Additionally, this status will foster innovation through technological alliances and strengthen NHPC’s market positioning. It will also facilitate mergers and acquisitions, contributing to growth and an increased market share. NHPC currently has a total installed capacity of 7,144.20 MW and is engaged in the construction of projects totalling 10,442.70 MW.

These projects include the 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower project (Assam/Arunachal Pradesh) and the 2,880 MW Dibang Multi-purpose project (Arunachal Pradesh).

NHPC is actively working on projects totalling more than 50,000 MW that are in various stages of development.