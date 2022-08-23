NFR rescues minors, stops human trafficking at stns

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) under the NF Railway successfully rescued 22 minors and a woman during routine checking from 17 August to 19 August at different trains and railway stations under the NF Railway. During this period, the RPF also apprehended one person involved in human trafficking, the NF Railway said today.

“In a recent incident on 19 August, the RPF’s Anti-Human trafficking unit of Katihar and RPF/Post/Katihar (East) jointly conducted a drive in train No 04653 (New Jalpaiguri–Amritsar Humsafar Express) at Katihar station. During the drive, they detected five minor boys with one male person. During interrogation, it was found that the man was taking the minor boys for child labour.

The man was taken into custody. Later, the apprehended person, along with the rescued boys, was handed over to the Officer-In charge/Government Railway Police/Katihar for necessary legal action,” the NFR said in a release. On 18 August, an RPF team from New Tinsukia, while conducting a routine check, rescued one minor girl from the New Tinsukia Railway Station.

“Later, the rescued minor was handed over to Childline/Tinsukia for safe custody and further course of action,” the release said. “Again on 17.08.2022, a CIB team of RPF/Guwahati conducted a joint drive with members of Railway Childline/Guwahati at Guwahati station against human trafficking.

During the drive, they rescued three minor boys. In an incident on the same day, RPF team of Guwahati rescued a missing lady while conducting a regular check at Guwahati station.

Later, the rescued minors and lady were handed over to Railway Childline/Guwahati and family members respectively after proper verification for safe custody and further course of action,” the NFR said. “Railway Protection Force (RPF) train escort parties and staff deployed at stations are vigilant and on a lookout for suspected persons involved in human trafficking as well as the movement of children in a suspicious manner, travelling alone, without proper guardian etc.

Meri Saheli has been initiated over NF Railway and functioning round the clock to make aware women/child passengers about the safety/security and use of helpline No 139 in case of any exigency,” Sabyasachi De, the Chief Public Relations Officer of the NFR, said.