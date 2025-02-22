NFR facilitates pilgrim travel for Mahakumbh

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has introduced several initiatives to ensure a smooth and comfortable journey for pilgrims travelling to the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. With over four lakh devotees already travelling from NFR’s jurisdiction, the railway has implemented enhanced measures to manage the surge in passengers.

According to CPRO NFR K K Sharma, to accommodate the increased demand, NFR is operating seven to eight regular trains daily, along with 26 trips of special trains from key stations like Kamakhya, Guwahati, Katihar and Jogbani. So far, around 3.37 lakh reserved and 1.08 lakh unreserved passengers have travelled to Prayagraj, with significant numbers boarding from Guwahati, Dibrugarh, New Jalpaiguri, and Jogbani.

Security and crowd management have been prioritised, with the deployment of Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police, and additional running staff. Control rooms have been set up at major stations for real-time monitoring, while CCTV surveillance has been intensified across key locations. Special arrangements have also been made for elderly passengers, women, and children to ensure their safety and convenience.

