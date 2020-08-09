Tension reigned supreme at the Malda Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) after a newborn died there due to alleged medical negligence last night. Family members and relatives also alleged that their newborn child was replaced by a dead infant, which was shown to them by staff of the ‘Matri-Maa’ ward of the hospital.

A huge mob gathered before the ward and a health worker was also allegedly manhandled by the protesters. A huge contingent of police reached the spot and controlled the situation. According to sources,NasrinParvin of Gayeshpur area under the English Bazaar police station had been admitted in the MMCH last Wednesdayand she gave birth to a male child last night.

“The issue heated up soon after the hospital staff told the relatives that the housewife had given birth to a stillborn child. The relatives soon started alleging that their infant was replaced by a dead one. A health worker was heckled and manhandled by the relatives of the woman, even as security guards began to talk to the agitating people,” an MMCH source said.

The husband of the woman, SamimHossain, said, “My wife was taken to the labour room for delivery around 12 noon and at 8 pm we were told that she delivered a dead child, but when we saw the child first, it’slimbs were moving. We also wanted to know the reasonsfor keeping her in thelabour room for eight hours for a delivery, but they did not have an answer.”

The family also alleged a racket that they said was active in the MMCH, which steal children by showing dead newborns to their parents. The Medical Superintendent and Vice Principal of the MMCH,DrAmit Dawn,however, refuted such allegations and said, “If they file a written complaint with us, we will definitely look into the matter.”