New Town gets into carnival mode with slew of events

New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) will organize a slew of events during Christmas in New Town, the most vibrant township in Bengal. A walkathon will be held at Eco Park on 23 December. Through the event awareness will be created to keep oneself fit. A three-day winter carnival will be held from 23-25 December.

During the festival the streets will be converted into lively celebration zones. Christmas Carnival will be held at the New Town Business Club from 1pm to 9pm on 24 December. A gala night will be held at the Eco Island on 31 December.

To showcase diverse heritage of the country Saras Mela will be held from 22 December to 2 January, 2024 at New Town Mela Prangan. For the book lovers New Town Book Fair will be held from 28 December to 7 Jan, 2024. New Town Utsav and Mela will be held at City Square ground from 10 January, 2024 to 24 February at the City Square Ground. There will be cultural performances, culinary delights and a host of items.

Trade fair will be held in New Town near Eco Park, Gate 1 from 22-28 January, 2024. Sabala Mela will be held at New Town Mela Prangan from 21-31 January 2024. An international film festival will be held at Rabindra Tirtha from 23-29 January, 2024. There will be a Natya Mela at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre from 4 February, 2024 to 13 February 2024.

New Town is coming up as a prominent destination and caters to a large hinterland comprising northern suburbs and its neighbourhood. People from these areas are frequently visiting the township to enjoy cultural activities like drama, cinema etc. New Town is also an educational hub and medical hub now