New alternative bus terminal to ease traffic congestion

The state transport department, in collaboration with the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) inaugurated a new alternative bus terminal at Tinbatti, near Uttarkanya Branch Secretariat in Siliguri.

Siliguri mayor Goutam Deb, a former minister for North Bengal development and tourism, took the initiative to establish this terminal as an alternative to the old bus stand near the court, aiming to reduce traffic congestion in Siliguri town.

The new terminal, set up on a 2.5-acre plot belonging to the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC), lay abandoned for several years.

Mayor Goutam Deb, NBSTC chairman Partha Pratim Roy, and other officials flagged off four new buses operating on four routes from the terminal.

It is worth noting that private bus operators initially opposed the decision to shift the bus stand from Court More to Tinbatti and did not cooperate with the SMC. As a result, NBSTC has begun operating its own bus services from the new terminal.

According to NBSTC chairman Partha Pratim Roy, the terminal will initially provide 12 bus services on four routes: Panitanki (Indo-Nepal border), Naxalbari, Kharibari, and Pahargumia in the Siliguri sub-division.

A total of Rs 2.58 crore was allocated for the project, with Rs 1.28 crore granted by the transport department.

Speaking to reporters, the mayor said, “Private bus operators will eventually understand the situation in Siliguri, as it is no longer feasible to run heavy bus services from Court More due to severe traffic congestion. I am confident that they will ultimately move to this terminal and utilise their route permits, as directed by the Transport Department. Though they approached the court, they failed to obtain a stay order against the decision to establish this alternative bus terminal in the public interest.”

“Initially, 12 bus services will operate, and gradually, more services will be added. Some buses from the main NBSTC terminal will also start operating from here on different routes,” Mr Deb added.