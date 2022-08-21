Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Cancer Hospital, Kolkata Signs an MoU with Cliniminds

A pharmaceutical and life sciences skilling institute has signed an agreement with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Cancer Hospital, Kolkata to offer a wide range of clinical research, pharmaco-vigilance, clinical data management, business analytics, healthcare data science, regulatory affairs and several other job oriented skilling and professional certification programmes. Cliniminds provides job-oriented programmes with extensive placement.

Cliniminds job oriented e-skilling programmes are certified by the Life Sciences Sector Skill Development Council, ministry of skill development & entrepreneurship.

An agreement was signed in Kolkata between Dr Soma Mukhopadhyay, managing trustee of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Cancer Hospital, Kolkata and Kamal Shahani, MD Cliniminds.