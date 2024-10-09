Nepal tea menace: Politicians flag dangers

Former Rajya Sabha member from Darjeeling, Shanta Chhetri, along with the current Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, have voiced their concerns regarding the ‘Nepal Tea menace.’

In response, they have taken proactive steps by writing letters to the relevant authorities at both the state and central levels.

On August 19, 2024, former Rajya Sabha member Shanta Chhetri of the Trinamul Congress raised alarms about the unregulated import of tea from Nepal, calling for an urgent policy review. In her letter to the state chief secretary, Ms Chhetri argued that these imports harm India’s domestic tea industry by flooding the market with cheaper, substandard products. She emphasised that the current policy is counterproductive to public interest and must be revisited.

Ms Chhetri’s concerns were forwarded by the state government to the deputy chairman of the Tea Board of India and the secretary generals of the Indian Tea Association and Tea Association of India, who are expected to provide their feedback on the issue.

Raju Bista also voiced his concerns regarding Nepalese tea imports in a letter to Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal on 20 August. Mr Bista underscored the potential health hazards posed by these teas, noting that Nepali growers often use pesticides and insecticides at levels far beyond what is safe for human consumption. This creates serious risks for Indian consumers.

Moreover, Mr Bista pointed out that the economic consequences are severe, as the low-cost Nepalese tea priced at least 40 per cent lower than Darjeeling tea is flooding the market. He warned that such imports depress auction prices for Darjeeling tea, adding to the financial struggles of the tea industry in India.

The Confederation of Indian Small Tea Growers Association (CISTA) has announced plans to hold demonstrations at the Panitanki Indo-Nepal border to protest the influx of Nepalese tea.

Nepalese Tea Sold as Darjeeling: A GI Tag Violation

In his letter, MP Raju Bista expressed concern that tea from Nepal is being deceptively sold as Darjeeling tea, misusing the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag. This illegal practice violates several Indian laws, including the Copyright Act of 1957, the Trade Marks Act of 1999, and the Patents Act of 1970. The rampant use of the GI tag for inferior Nepalese tea has reached epidemic levels, according to Bista, involving major brands and buyers in unscrupulous business dealings.

Child Labour, Environmental Violations and Economic Impact

Mr Bista also raised concerns over the unsustainable practices of Nepalese tea plantations. He noted that child labour is rampant in Nepal’s tea estates and the use of banned insecticides to boost production is widespread. Furthermore, many tea factories in Nepal rely on firewood as a cheap source of fuel, in violation of international environmental standards, including the International Forest Policy and the convention on biological diversity.