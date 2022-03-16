Need to combat religious polarisation: CPM at its state meet

On the first day of the CPM’s 26th state conference, the party’s state committee placed an assessment report of its performance in the last three years and decided that it ought to fight for issues that concern alleged religious polarisation in the state, women’s rights and free media.

The CPM state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra, addressing the media, said that about 702 party representatives took part in the conference on the first day. The delegates discussed how much the state is under financial stress due to the enormous debts and loans taken by the state government.

“The debt is such that even if a new government takes charge, it will not be able to change the scenario. At present, the state is affected by crony capitalism as the state government has set its agenda in line with the central government’s vision for the country,” said Mr Mishra. He highlighted that proposals placed by party members are yet to be finalised.

He added that the conference on its first day surmised that democracy is in peril in the state as it has failed to check the RSS and BJP infiltration. He said the Anis Khan death proved that law and order has collapsed since the state government-appointed special investigation team has failed to nab the real culprits.

Mr Mishra pointed out that the CPM has resolved to stand beside the tribal people of Deocha Pachami, where land is allegedly being snatched from the poor tribal people for coal mining. The party also debated that there is no conclusive study by the state government as to whether it is at all possible to extract coal from here. “It’s a loot that is happening there and we need to scale up the protests before the villagers become homeless and lose their lands which are their main source of income,” said Mr Mishra.

He also added that the Left Front will soon announce the names of the candidates who would be fielded in the upcoming bypolls in the state.