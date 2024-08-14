NCC Kolkata B units celebrate I-Day

The NCC units of Kolkata B marked the 78th Independence Day with a grand celebration under the theme, Viksit Bharat.

The day’s activities kicked off with a powerful nukkad natak at Princep Ghat and the NCC Institute, capturing the essence of India’s journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat (developed nation). This was followed by an Independence Day rally on a ferry across the Hooghly, symbolizing the country’s unstoppable progress and the unity of its people.

A series of rallies were organized at significant locations such as Strand Road, Serampore, and Belur Math, culminating in a grand flag hoisting ceremony at the iconic Shahid Minar, Outram Road, and near the Victoria Memorial.

The day also witnessed a poster-making competition and another street corner play at the NCC Institute. A blood donation camp at Belur Math was also held.

Inaugurating the celebrations, Brig Krishnendu Das, Group Commander, NCC Kolkata B, lauded the cadets for their dedication and highlighted the pivotal role they play in shaping a Viksit Bharat. He reminded the young leaders of tomorrow of the immense sacrifices made by freedom fighters and urged them to fulfill their duties towards society and the motherland with the same unwavering commitment.

The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony where winners of the poster competition were honored with medals and trophies, symbolizing their contribution to India’s bright future.