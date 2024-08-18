Naushad, BJP leader visit murdered girl’s family in Burdwan

The political party leaders trooped in at the house of the murdered Burdwan tribal girl, today, which intensified pressure on the police as none could be arrested in three days.

The SP, East Burdwan, Amandeep Singh, on Friday had claimed that the investigating officials already have identified the culprit behind the murder, but none could be arrested till this evening.

Naushad Siddiqui, MLA and leader of ISF and Jewel Murmu, state president of BJP’s Scheduled Tribe Morcha visited the deceased’s family. The body with the throat slit was recovered from the vegetable farms barely 50 metre from her house at Nandur in Burdwan PS area on Wednesday. She was a student of MA at Burdwan University. Also, she used to serve as a part time sales girl at a shopping mall in Burdwan town.

Advertisement

Naushad said, “I’ve talked to the bereaved parents today. I was surprised to note that the police left the place of occurrence unguarded. We’ll wait for sometime and then start agitation on the issue.” He sharpened his attacks against the chief minister, saying, “It’s good to see she’s come on the road demanding capital punishment against the rapists of R G Kar hospital. But, why has she chosen the vindictive path of mass transfer of 43 medical persons. It’s a fascist idea to counter the protesters. She’s, as it seems, inviting a Bangladesh-like situation.”

Jewel said, “The chief minister should step down taking responsibilities of consecutive rape and murder across the state. I invite the tribal people to wake up immediately and organize a mass movement.”