National recognition for Narendrapur school

Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya Narendrapur has been awarded Eat Right School by the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India, under the ministry of health and family welfare.

The certificate is valid from November 2024 to November 2026.

The award has been given for promoting safe, healthy and sustainable eating habits among students. Narendrapur is a residential school which starts from Class V. The students are given healthy food from breakfast to dinner and not allowed to take junk food. When the students go back to their home during vacation, the parents are requested not to give junk food. They have also been asked not to give junk food to their ward when they meet them twice in a month.

The students up to Class XII are not allowed to use cell phones or wrist watches. The school authorities believe that as they are not allowed to use cell phones, distraction is less. The boys follow strict discipline. They take part in sports and other activities involving intellectual faculties round the year.