National conference of CA students held in city

The CA Students’ National Conference 2025, jointly hosted by the Eastern India Chartered Accountants Students’ Association (EICASA) and the Eastern India Regional Council (EIRC) of ICAI, was held on Saturday.

The two-day conference was themed RRR Returns – Reskill, Resolve, Rejoice.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, central minister of state for education, Harsh Vardhan Agarwal, vice-chairman & MD, Emami Ltd. as Guest of Honour and many others. Ram Nath Kovind, former President of India, who delivered a powerful message virtually, urged students to uphold ethics and moral courage in their professional journeys.

The EICASA of Eastern India Regional Council of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Kolkata recognized by World Book of Records for largest ethics lesson on the role of ethics in the accounting profession and its impact on global financial transparency involving 5030 Participants at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, Kolkata. The record certificate has been formally presented to EICASA of EIRC of ICAI Chairman CA. Mayur Agrawal, CA Vishnu Kumar Tulsyan, chairman, EIRC, and CA Sanjib Sanghi, council member ICAI.