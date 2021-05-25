The four heavyweight leaders Subrata Mukherjee, Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra and Sovan Chatterjee will continue to be under house arrest till Wednesday as a larger Bench of Calcutta High Court continued to hear the petition of recalling the bail order of the four leaders today.

With acting Chief Justice, Rajesh Bindal presiding over the larger Bench going for leave tomorrow, the matter will be heard on Wednesday. Earlier, the CBI moved Supreme Court stating that it challenges the order of a Calcutta High Court Division Bench which put the four leaders under house arrest.

It stated that it does not accept the jurisdiction of the five judge Bench to hear the case. Niladari Bhattacharya, counsel for Madan Mitra said that the Supreme Court registry has refused the Special Leave Petition by CBI as there were several faults in it. The CBI was asked to rectify it and file afresh.

After the larger Bench of acting CJ Bindal, Justices I P Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumitra Sen and Arijit Banerjee of this court refused CBI’s plea of adjourning the matter, petitioners counsel, Avishek Manu Singhvi submitted that the CBI was acting wilfully.

The state government’s role is unprecedented with the chief minister sitting on a dharna in the CBI office, several MLAs being present there, the law minister present at the court and a crowd pelting stones at the CBI office, solicitor general, Tushar Mehta appearing for the CBI, submitted.

How is your client affected if this court hears the matter since the Supreme Court has not heard it yet, Justice Mukerji asked Mehta. We moved Supreme Court as it is a very serious matter but will go by whatever the high court holds, Mehta said. Why should hearing be adjourned since a cyclone may lash the state on Wednesday and can hamper virtual hearing, Justice Mukerji asked.