Nadia district rallies to save rivers with ‘Run For River’ event

On the occasion of World Environment Day, a dynamic event titled “Run For River” was organised to raise awareness and demand the restoration of the Jalangi and Anjana rivers. This initiative, part of the broader Save Jalangi campaign, saw enthusiastic participation from several sports, voluntary, and environmental organizations, along with local citizens. Held on Sunday, the event aimed to underscore the urgent need for protecting the district’s rivers, water bodies, and overall environment.

The run commenced at 7:00 a.m. from the Krishnagar Post Office More and concluded at 10:30 p.m. at Swarupganj, covering a distance of 17.5 kilometres. Over 150 people started the run from Post Office More, but only 30 participants completed the entire distance. Additionally, 25 individuals chose to cycle a total of 36 kilometres. The event was structured into three segments to accommodate different levels of participation and to maximize outreach. Robust participation from various sections of society reflected the community’s deep concern for their environment.

The involvement of sports enthusiasts, environmentalists, and local residents highlighted the collective effort needed to address environmental challenges. The event succeeded in drawing significant attention to the plight of the Jalangi and Anjana rivers and other local water bodies, underscoring the growing awareness and activism within the community. Participants of the “Run For River” put forth clear and actionable demands.

Advertisement

These included the restoration and protection of rivers, re-excavation of water bodies, safeguarding of underground water reserves, provision of safe drinking water, support for local farmers, and robust environmental governance. These steps are considered essential for sustainable development in Nadia district. As the event concluded, participants expressed a sense of optimism and determination.

There is hope that the local administration and relevant authorities will heed these demands and take concrete steps to address the environmental issues plaguing the district. The success of the “Run For River” event demonstrates the power of community-led initiatives in driving environmental change and emphasizes the importance of continued advocacy and action. “This run is not just about raising awareness; it’s a call to action. We need our rivers to be restored, our water to be clean, and our environment to be protected. The future of our district depends on it,” said one of the participants.