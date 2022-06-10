Nadda’s Covid excused for BJP 2021 poll debacle

BJP national president JP Nadda today said that BJP could have formed government in Bengal if Covid-19 pandemic had not hit the saffron camp’s poll campaign during the last Assembly election in 2021.

Addressing a gathering at Kalamandir this evening he said when pandemic situation would normalize, BJP would win every poll. “Every phase of poll in Bengal in the Assembly election happened when a pandemic surged. So, we lagged behind our poll campaign as we have to maintain all COVID norms. And next, we would secure our win even in panchayat elections,” he said.

JP Nadda today also visited Belur Math in Howrah district. He offered prayers and took blessings of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa. JP Nadda is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, left for Delhi today’s evening.

Nadda also met with mandal presidents at Science City auditorium during a conference. There is significant development as during his presence all shakti kendras (local committee) and booth committees were merged, which will be run under the mandal committee. BJP sources said both committees were amalgamated to strengthen the ground-level base.