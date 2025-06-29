MP highlights healthcare gains, pushes for CGHS, AIIMS in Darjeeling

Darjeeling MP and BJP national spokesperson Raju Bista, addressing the 1st triennial general meeting of the CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme) Beneficiaries Welfare Association, in Siliguri on Saturday, highlighted the transformative developments in India’s healthcare under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, while also stressing the urgent need for expanded health infrastructure in North Bengal.

Speaking at the event, Bista said: “The Central health budget has nearly tripled since 2013-14, reaching Rs 1 lakh crore by 2025-26. With Ayushman Bharat (PM-JAY), 40 crore beneficiaries are expected to receive up to Rs 5 lakh coverage per family annually.” He noted that out-of-pocket health spending has dropped from 62 per cent in 2014 to 38 per cent, saving households over Rs 1.25 lakh crore, while Jan Aushadhi Kendras have collectively saved Rs 38,000 crore on medicines.

Underlining the regional impact, Bista stated, “More than Rs 65,000 crore worth of central government infrastructure projects are ongoing in our Hills, Terai and Dooars. This includes Rs 222 crore for upgrading health facilities and Rs 150 crore for a critical care unit at NBMCH.”

He praised CGHS expansion from 25 cities before 2014 to over 80 cities now, adding, “Darjeeling, Siliguri, and Jalpaiguri are now covered, fulfilling a long-standing demand.”

However, Bista acknowledged challenges in remote areas and said, “I am pushing for a CGHS office in our region, more empanelled hospitals, and expanded wellness centres. I am also advocating for an AIIMS to be set up to further improve healthcare infrastructure.”