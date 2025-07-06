MP chairs key meet on resumption of Pakyong Airport operations

Sikkim Lok Sabha MP and chairman of the Pakyong Airport advisory committee, Dr Indra Hang Subba, chaired the second committee meeting on Saturday at the District Administrative Centre, Pakyong, to assess progress and address key challenges ahead of the airport’s resumption of operations.

The meeting focused on reviewing action taken since the previous session and evaluating ongoing projects related to the airport. Committee members deliberated on operational hurdles and proposed actionable solutions to ensure a smooth transition towards restarting flight services.

Emphasising transparency and community engagement, members recommended producing informative videos and issuing regular press updates to keep the public informed about the airport’s progress. They also suggested organising educational tours for students to provide practical exposure to airport operations.

Dr Subba underlined the strategic importance of reviving the Pakyong Greenfield Airport, calling for effective collaboration among all stakeholders to accelerate development and enhance economic benefits for the local population. He further instructed that a joint survey be conducted by concerned departments to identify and resolve persisting issues.

The meeting was attended by key committee members, including district collector Rohan Agawane, SSP Pakyong Paru Ruchal, AAI director Balasaheb Pote, CA to HCM Urgen Lepcha, DFO(T) Sonam Pintso Bhutia and many others.

The session concluded with a renewed commitment to fast-track efforts for the airport’s operational readiness in coordination with all relevant stakeholders.