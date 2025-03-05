MoU to promote livestock, rural economy

State Bank of India (SBI) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with West Bengal Livestock Development Corporation Ltd. (WBLDCL) to promote livestock development and rural prosperity in West Bengal.

The MoU was signed by Alok Jain, DGM (ABU & GSS), SBI local head office Kolkata and Dr Utpal Karmakar, managing director, WBLDCL, in the presence of Sunil Kumar Singh, general manager, SBI Kolkata Circle and other senior officials from both organisations.

Under the MoU, SBI will provide financial assistance to farmers, entrepreneurs, and livestock rearers in West Bengal, while WBLDCL will provide technical support and expertise for livestock development. The partnership aims to improve the livelihoods of rural communities, promote sustainable agriculture practices, and enhance the overall economic development of the state.

The MoU signing ceremony marks the beginning of a new partnership between SBI and WBLDCL, which is expected to have a positive impact on the rural economy of West Bengal.