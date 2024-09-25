Mother throws baby into well

A tragic incident unfolded this morning in Sukanta Nagar, under Ward 38 of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), where a mother threw her 25-day-old baby girl into a well. Both the police and fire brigade quickly arrived at the scene to recover the infant. After pumping out a large amount of water from the well, the fire brigade retrieved the baby’s body.

The mother has been detained by the police for further investigation. Local councillor Dulal Datta stated that authorities are looking into whether the woman was suffering from mental health issues. According to Datta, the woman had previously mentioned her intention to throw the baby into the well, which was located on their property.

The baby had been sleeping with her father, a driver by profession, when the mother evaded him and carried out the act. The well had been covered with a plastic sheet to prevent such an incident, but the mother still managed to commit the act.

