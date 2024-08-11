Mother of R G Kar shocked by son’s heinous act

The mother of the civic volunteer arrested in the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital incident cannot believe that her son could commit such a crime. She insisted, “My son cannot do something like this.”

However, she has heard about her son’s multiple marriages. In a tone of lament, she also said, “I am in trouble after giving birth to this son.” She claimed that she does not even know exactly when her son last came home. The culprit is a resident of south Kolkata. The accused was presented in court on Saturday and has been ordered to remain in police custody for 14 days. Police sources said that the accused has confessed to the crime of raping and murdering the young female doctor, according to sources from the investigators. Despite the confession, it appears that he does not show any remorse for his actions, as reported by the investigation team. Some members of the team claimed that the accused expressed no regret during interrogation, “Just give me the death penalty,” he is supposed to have said.

The arrested individual, a civic volunteer, was initially detained on Friday night after being identified in the hospital’s CCTV footage. Following interrogation, he was formally arrested by the police on Saturday morning. Reports indicated that the accused was seen entering the hospital early Friday morning and stayed inside for 30 to 35 minutes. His role as a civic volunteer allowed him unrestricted access to the hospital. According to investigators, the accused had entered the hospital around 11 pm on Thursday, left to consume alcohol, and then returned in an intoxicated state around 4 am Friday. At the time of his entry, he was seen wearing a bluetooth headset, which was missing when he left. Part of the headset was later found at the crime scene. The police arrested him based on this evidence and the CCTV footage.

Further investigation revealed that the accused mobile phone contained numerous pornographic videos, leading the police to suspect a mental disorder. The preliminary autopsy report indicated that she had bleeding from her eyes and multiple injuries on her body, suggesting severe torture before her death. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has called for the maximum punishment for the accused. Junior doctors, across government hospitals, in the state have begun protests, demanding justice.