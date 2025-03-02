Mother-daughter found dead in Madhyamgram

A mother and her six-year-old daughter were found dead in their rented house in Madhyamgram. The incident occurred on Friday night, and the police are investigating the cause of death.

According to sources, the mother, Priyanka Roy (26), and her daughter, Prashansa Roy (6), were found dead in their house in the Doharia area of Madhyamgram. The police were informed, and they broke open the door to find the bodies.

The family members are in shock, and the police are investigating the cause of death. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

In another incident, a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by two youths in Madhyamgram. In yet another incident, a girl, student of Class X, was taken to a rented house and raped by the two youths. The incident occurred on Friday night, and the police have arrested one of the accused.

The girl’s family members alleged that the two youths had recorded a video of the incident and threatened to circulate it on social media. The police are investigating the matter, and the accused are being questioned. The incidents have sparked outrage in the area, with locals demanding justice for the victims. The police are working to unravel the mysteries behind the two incidents.