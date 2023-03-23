Most silent ship INS Androth launched

INS Androth, the second in the series of eight anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft (ASW SWC) built at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) was launched at a function on Tuesday.

Vice-Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command was the chief guest. The primary role of the 77 metres long, waterjet propelled ASW shallow water craft, capable of 25 knots speed is to conduct anti-submarine operations in coastal water, low intensity maritime operations and mine laying operations. These ships are also capable of full-scale sub-surface surveillance of coastal waters and various surface platforms. These ships can carry lightweight torpedoes, ASW rockets and mines, close-in weapons system (30mm gun) and 16.7mm stabilized remote controlled guns.

Vice Admiral Tripathi stated, “The construction of specialized ships such as these for anti-submarine warfare is indeed in sync with the provisioning of a combat ready, credible cohesive and futureproof force, which is ready to face the existing and future challenges. I take this opportunity to congratulate GRSE for being the only DPSU shipyard for receiving the Raksha Mantri Award 2022, for designing the ASW Shallow Water Craft.”