More in cop net for spreading misinformation

City police probing the 14 August mayhem at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital issued notices to about 280 people as part of its crackdown on those allegedly for spreading misinformation and rumours on social media.

The recipients of the notice, as city police sources said, were not only the residents of Kolkata but also residents of other states like UP, MP and Rajasthan as well. Besides, sources claimed that rumour mills were also active in Pakistan and Bangladesh as well. Investigations revealed that many from both the countries were engaged in spreading rumours and disinformation campaigns allegedly using IP addresses from both the countries.

As part of this move, the city police brass at Lalbazar had also issued summons to two prominent doctors Kunal Sarkar and Subarna Goswami allegedly in connection.

