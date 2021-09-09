RPF women, doctors help woman give birth in train coach

Female officials of the ‘Meri Saheli’ team of the Malda RPF, along with doctors and nurses from the Railway Hospital, helped a woman deliver a child in a train compartment last night.

The parents of the newborn boy have thanked the RPF for their timely response, even as the co-passengers in the compartment cheered in delight when the delivery was successful, sources said. Both the mother and the boy are in good health in the Matrima ward of the Malda Medical College and Hospital, it is learnt.

According to sources and co-passengers, a couple, Nasiruddin Ali and Jamila Khatun, the latter in advanced stages of pregnancy, of Borabari area under the Dalgaon police station in Assam, were travelling in the AC two-tier coach

to Bangalore in the 02510 Dn Guwahati-Bangalore Special train.

“As the train neared Malda Town Station, the woman complained of strong labour pain and they contacted the helpline number of the Railways. The station manager of the Malda Town Station immediately conveyed the matter to the RPF and their dedicated team to help women, Meri Saheli, reached the station with doctors and nurses.

As soon as the train reached the station, the team got down to work and turned the coach into a temporary hospital for the delivery,” a source said. “The woman gave birth to a baby boy and both the mother and the child were sent to the MMCH for further care,” the source added.

VB Sharma, an RPF official, said, “They were sent to the MMCH as per the advice of the attending doctors in an ambulance and now both of them are in good health.” “A special thanks to the Meri Saheli team of the RPF as without their timely response both our lives could have been in danger,” the new mother, Jamila Khatun, said.