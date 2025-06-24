Monsoon likely to revive midweek: IMD

A fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal by midweek, which may strengthen into a low-pressure system, potentially reviving monsoon activity across West Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today.

While sporadic rainfall has continued in parts of North and South Bengal, the monsoon lost momentum in recent days after an initial burst earlier this month. Meteorologists now expect rainfall to intensify again starting Tuesday, with widespread showers forecast through Thursday, particularly in South Bengal. Heavy rainfall is likely in districts including South 24-Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, and Bankura on Tuesday and Wednesday. East and West Burdwan may also see heavy showers continuing into Thursday.

North Bengal is expected to witness heavy to very heavy rain in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Malda, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar. Despite the expected rainfall, meteorologists have warned that discomfort due to high humidity and sultry conditions will persist, especially in Kolkata and nearby areas. The current spell of rain is unlikely to bring any immediate relief from the oppressive heat. The IMD reported that Kolkata will experience light to moderate showers over the next five days.

Thunderstorms are also likely during this period. On Sunday, the city recorded 2.6 mm of rainfall. The maximum and minimum temperatures over the next 24 hours are expected to hover around 30.2°C (2.8°C below normal) and 27.2°C (0.4°C above normal), respectively. Relative humidity is expected to remain high, ranging from 83 per cent to 94 per cent. The monsoon entered North Bengal earlier than usual on 29 May, bringing several days of rain before weakening. It reached South Bengal on 17 June but has since stalled after a few days of rainfall. The upcoming system could reinvigorate monsoon currents across the state. The weather office said a clearer picture of the low-pressure system’s path and intensity would emerge early this week. Earlier this month, a low-pressure area over South Bengal triggered torrential rains, leading to flooding in multiple districts. The aftermath of that event is still being managed, with state authorities actively monitoring the situation.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has deputed senior ministers to oversee district-level disaster response, while administrative teams are assessing damage on the ground. Reservoir levels remain high following heavy discharges from the Damodar Valley Corporation’s (DVC) Maithon and Panchet dams. On Sunday, water was still being released from Durgapur Barrage at a rate of 57,000 cusecs, feeding into rivers flowing through East Burdwan, Howrah, and Hooghly districts. Hydrologists warn that further heavy rainfall could raise water levels in key rivers and reservoirs to dangerous levels.

Several rivers and embankments in the region are already swollen, increasing the vulnerability of flood-prone areas.