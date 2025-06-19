Monsoon arrives in south Bengal, heavy rainfall predicted

The Alipore Meteorological Office has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall today throughout the week across West Bengal, under the combined influence of the monsoon trough and a developing low-pressure area. Rainfall continued in Kolkata on Wednesday, with overcast skies and intermittent showers bringing much-needed relief from the summer heat. The Alipore Meteorological Department (RMD) on Tuesday officially declared the onset of the southwest monsoon over South Bengal, bringing widespread rainfall to Kolkata and adjoining districts. Occasional downpours were reported, leading to a noticeable dip in temperature.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 25.7°C, 1.3°C below normal, while Tuesday’s maximum settled at 28.4°C—5.4°C below the seasonal average. Meteorologists said favourable conditions have led to the rapid advancement of the monsoon. The seasonal rain-bearing winds have already covered parts of Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar. A cyclonic circulation over the northwestern Bay of Bengal has intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area, moving northwestward and expected to bring continued rainfall across southern West Bengal.

On Wednesday, the IMD issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds across all districts of South Bengal. Scattered heavy rain (7 to 11 cm) is likely in Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, and Nadia. Gusts of 30–40 km/h are also expected. Parts of Hooghly, Bankura, East and West Bardhaman, Murshidabad, and Birbhum may witness heavy to extremely heavy rainfall (7 to over 20 cm), with some locations likely to receive over 20 cm of rain. Sea conditions are expected to be rough, prompting authorities to issue advisories for fishermen.

In North Bengal, the monsoon had already arrived earlier, and light to moderate rain is expected across the region this week. On Wednesday, heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) is likely in Jalpaiguri and North Dinajpur. Thunderstorms and scattered rain are forecast in other districts. Rainfall is expected to intensify on Thursday, with heavy showers predicted in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and North Dinajpur. The IMD continues to monitor the evolving weather system and urges residents and authorities to stay alert for potential disruptions caused by the inclement conditions.