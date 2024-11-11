Money transfer to 85 aggrieved students by Monday: Education secretary

The state education secretary Vinod Kumar today assured that the government grant of Rs 10,000 for tablets or smartphones, which went missing from the accounts of 85 beneficiary students, would be made available in their accounts by Monday.

Mr Kumar, while talking to reporters on the sideline of the education summit at the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) today said that the school education department was looking into the issue of alleged missing money meant for tablets very seriously.

“We have been looking into the issue very seriously and it was not desirable. The said money of Rs 10,000 each would be made available to the accounts of the 85 students, who were denied the benefit, by Monday. A departmental inquiry had already begun and those who would be found guilty won’t be spared,” Mr Kumar assured.

The alleged diversion of the government grant of Rs 10,000 each to Rs 18 lakh students for tablets, to other accounts had stirred the state administration. She had ordered an inquiry by the school education department.