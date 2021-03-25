With the high-voltage political campaign gaining momentum, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was back in West Bengal on Wednesday attacked Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee at an election rally in Contai and said, “2 May, Didi jachhe,asol parivartan asche (On 2 May, Didi will go, real change will come in).”

Amid a large crowd, Mr Modi said, “Didi is talking about ‘duare sarkar (government at your doorstep), but she will be shown the door on 2 May.”

Expressing “wonder” over the ‘outsider’ terminology used by Mamata Banerjee to refer to the saffron leaders, Modi said, “Bengal has brought together the nation through ‘Vande Mataram’ and on this very land CM Mamata Banerjee is terming people ‘Bahiragoto(outsiders). No Indian is an outsider here, they are children of Bharat Mata.”

Bengal was the land of icons like Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Rabindranath Tagore and Subhas Chandra Bose and on this land, no Indian was or will be an outsider, he said.

He said that if voted to power, “a son of the soil” will be made the BJP chief minister of the state.

The prime minister said that Mamata insulted the people of Nandigram with false accusations, and people would give her a befitting reply.

“You are maligning Nandigram and its people before the entire country. This is the same Nandigram that gave you so much. The people of Nandigram will not forgive you,” he said, apparently referring to the 10 March incident in which Mamata was injured.

Modi said that if voted to power, the BJP would make every scheme in the state scam-free and bring in transparency.

“The relief for Amphan was looted through the ‘bhaipo (nephew) window’,” he alleged, slamming the TMC over ‘cut money’, ‘tolabaji’ (extortion) and ground-level corruption.