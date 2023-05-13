Mochaeffect: Farmers fear crop damage from gusty winds

The district farmers, who have previously suffered huge losses of paddy, potato crops and vegetables due untimely rains and severe gusty winds, are alarmed at the considerable movement and progress of cyclone Mocha towards the coastal belt of West Bengal.

The farmers are not ready to take any chances and are on a war footing harvesting the standing paddy crops. They are taking every step to cut the losses to vegetables and mangoes yet to ripe. A farmer, having his farm sharing both the areas of Pandua and Kalna, Mukta Ram Mondal said, “We have faith in the predictions made by the weather office.

However, it has been noticed that at the last moment the direction of a storm or cyclone suddenly changed its course. On many occasions, we have been taken unawares by untimely heavy rainfall and storms, which caused immense damage to our standing crops and vegetables.

Usually we use the traditional method of harvesting paddy crops manually. It takes a lot of time but with the cyclonic formation, we are on alert. Most of the farmers have deployed mechanised harvesters so that the harvested paddy finds a safe place in the granary before any devastation.”