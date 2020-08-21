A mobile teaching unit formed by a group of primary teachers in South Dinajpur district is working for students in remote areas under 17 primary school circles.

Apart from school teachers, the group also includes local educated, but unemployed youths. An apolitical organisation called ‘Shiksha Alachona’ in the district started the initiative with a view to keeping in touch with the students of remote areas so that they can continue with their studies even during the pandemic.

It is learnt that the teachers are supplying photo copies of study materials with home tasks and extra activities to students, along with painting papers and colour to engage them on different other activities.

There are 11682 primary schools in 17 circles in South Dinajpur district.

“While students in urban schools have the opportunity to avail of online classes, pupils in rural areas are not so privileged as many do not use smartphones or the Internet,” sources said. “In such a scenario, the students will miss out on their studies, while many may lose interest in education and drop out,” a school teacher associated with the project said.

“The project is being undertaken in all circles and in all areas under the 65 gram panchayats in the district,” he added.

“We are trying to visit one village at least three days in a week and communicate with all students of the primary level by maintaining the social distancing norm and in the open air, preferably under big trees or in Chandi Mandaps. Till date, we have organised at least 30 classes all across in Kushmandi block,” said Sajader Rahaman, the head teacher of the Painala Mahagram Free Primary School in Kushmandi Block.

According to the president of the organization, Pabitra Mahanta, they felt that students in remote areas, especially in tribal areas, could lose interest in studies as they cultivate the habit of staying home and doing nothing.

“Some of my colleagues decided to take the initiative and provide education at such students’ doorsteps with support from the digital system, while also providing them with study materials. This has become a successful project, as a number of teachers are joining us from all circles in the district,” Mr Mahanta said.