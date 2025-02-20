Mobile phone tower battery theft racket busted, four arrested

For the last few months, the district rural police had been receiving complaints about the theft of mobile phone tower batteries belonging to a private company. Batteries were stolen from towers in Gurap, Dhaniakhali, Pandua, Purva, Haripal, Purva Burdwan, Jamalpur, and Memari. Initially, the district rural police stations were clueless about the repeated thefts.

Following a directive from the district rural police superintendent, special investigation teams were formed at various police stations. Suspicious movements were captured on CCTV cameras.

Advertisement

The Gurap police station team, under the direction of Bapi Haldar, officer in-charge at Gurap police station, seized a suspected vehicle and its driver; the stolen batteries and their accessories were recovered.

Advertisement

Hooghly district rural DSP (D&T) Priyabrata Bakshi said that the market value of each battery is Rs 80,000, and batteries along with their accessories, worth 15 lakh, were recovered from the seized vehicle.

Upon interrogating the arrested driver, four others involved in the theft were apprehended – three from Tarkeshwar, one from Pandua, and another from Jhargram.

The centre of the gang’s activities was at Tarkeshwar. From Gurap, three batteries were stolen; from Dadapur, two; and one each from Polba, Dhaniakhali, Pandua, Balagarh, Jamalpur, Memari, and Haripal.

The district rural DSP (D&T) added that two well-trained technicians were involved in the theft racket, as only experienced technicians can disconnect the batteries safely – even a small error during disconnection could cause a dangerous explosion.

The culprits were produced in court and have been held in police remand for four days. The investigation is ongoing, and it is expected that further links will soon come to light.