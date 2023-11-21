Mob attacks police in Murshidabad

A mob hurled bombs and attacked police late Sunday night in a remote village of Najirpur near Regingar in Murshidabad, during a violent clash between two groups, prompting a swift response from the local police.

After receiving the news of a law and order issue, when the police rushed to the spot they were subjected to mob fury. Allegations were that a bomb was hurled at a police vehicle as it approached, causing damage to the car. Reports indicate that another police vehicle was also damaged by the local villagers.

Residents accused the police of exacerbating the situation rather than quelling the conflict. However, dissenting voices within the village have accused a faction of residents of continuously engaging in bomb attacks against the police.

