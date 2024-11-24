MLA’s kin hook power lines

A two-storey residential house of MLA’s father-in-law hooked power connection from the WBSEDCL supply line, which was unearthed today.

The MLA of Khandaghosh, Nabeen Bag has pleaded his ignorance about this today and said: “It’s unfortunate, I won’t mind if my in-laws are penalised by the department for this.”

Sitting MLA from the CPM, Bag migrated to the Trinamul Congress in 2011 and the TMC nominated him and he retained the seat in 2021, too. He resides in Khandaghosh village, barely 100-metres away from his in-law’s house. He said, “Had I ever come to know about this, I’d have restrained them from doing such an offense.”

Locals complained about soaring power bills and spotted that the MLA’s in-laws illegally tapped wires for power. Sumitra Roy, mother in-law of the MLA said today: “After we were served a power bill of Rs 10,000, my sons decided to draw power by hooking from the supply line.” She added: “Once the people are angry over this now, we’ll disconnect this at the earliest.”