MLA raises alarm over human-elephant conflict in Matigara-Naxalbari area

Anandamay Barman, BJP MLA from Matigara-Naxalbari, raised serious concerns in the West Bengal Assembly over frequent incidents of wild elephant depredation in villages bordering the Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary.

Addressing the House, Mr Barman said that wild elephants often damage crops and property in his constituency, and in some tragic cases, villagers have even lost their lives due to elephant attacks.

Advertisement

“This recurring conflict threatens both livelihoods and lives. While there is a provision of Rs 5 lakh compensation in the event of death and a government job for one family member, delays in offering employment to the bereaved families remain a major issue,” he said.

Advertisement

Highlighting the inadequacy of compensation for crop damage, Mr Barman noted that while some support is provided, it is often meagre compared to the actual losses suffered. “Farmers sometimes incur losses exceeding Rs 1 lakh, but the assistance received from the forest department is far below that,” he added.

He also expressed concern over the lack of preventive measures. “Earlier, the forest department used to supply powerful torch lights to villagers to ward off elephant herds. Now, even such basic equipment is no longer provided,” the MLA said.

Referring to an ongoing project for solar fencing, Mr. Barman urged the government to expedite the work to prevent elephants from straying into human settlements.

Concluding his speech, the MLA appealed to the Speaker to ensure that the forest department takes the issue seriously and assesses crop damage more effectively, so that affected villagers receive timely and adequate compensation.